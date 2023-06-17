Cops, MACC share info in probe into online gambling involving politicians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) are sharing information to verify online gambling activities involving politicians.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said they have received information regarding the matter and investigations are underway.

“PDRM reiterates its commitment not to allow activities that can cause harm to the community and the country and all measures taken are based on the law,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed in the Dewan Rakyat that there is an element of political patronage in online gambling activities in this country.

Saifuddin said that element was the biggest obstacle for the ministry, PRDM and the government, as a whole, in their efforts to address the issue. -Bernama