KUALA LUMPUR: The operation and assignment of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel during the month of Ramadan at every roadblock nationwide, following the continuation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until May 12, are unchanged.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said they would be on duty as normal with no increase in personnel while the work shifts were the same as in the previous MCOs.

“Food for sahur (pre-dawn meal) and breaking-of-fast will be provided and they (officers and personnel) can take turns for breaking-of-fast,“ he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a special message, announced that the MCO, which was scheduled to end on April 28, was extended for another two weeks until May 12.

This is the third time the MCO had come into force since March 18 as the government attempts to break the Covid-19 pandemic chain in Malaysia. — Bernama