Cops nab 11 Indonesian suspects of online gambling syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 11 Indonesian men for alleged involvement in online gambling activities at a condominium in Salak Selatan, Cheras here.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the suspects, aged between 20 and 29, were nabbed on Tuesday.

He said a syndicate was conducting the gambling activities by getting customers to open accounts on websites provided by the suspects.

“Punters would be directed to buy credit starting at 25,000 rupiah or the equivalent RM7 to enable them to gamble through the online gambling application platforms provided.

“Transactions totalling RM500,000 to RM700,000 were credited by players into these gambling platforms,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

He said the syndicate targeted Indonesians as its customers, and police believe they have solved 253 gambling cases with these arrests.

“Police also seized 12 monitors, six computers and 23 handphones believed to have been used in running the gambling activities,” he added.

Zam Halim said all the suspects had been remanded for four days from May 26 to 29 for investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and Section 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. - Bernama