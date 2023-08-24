Cops nab 15 men in shipping industry for misappropriating diesel

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a syndicate for misappropriating diesel of the country’s leading oil and gas company after 15 men were arrested in an operation across several states on Monday.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said all suspects aged between 29 and 52 were detained in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

He said the investigation revealed that the syndicate, which has members holding various positions in the shipping industry, was active on the East Coast.

“The syndicate has been active since 2021 causing the oil and gas company to incur RM13.5 million losses.

“They were found to be reselling the remaining diesel allocated to each of the marine logistic vessels at prices ranging between RM1.80 and RM1.98 per litre, and the proceeds from the sale were distributed among the crew on duty,” he said in a statement today.

He said police confiscated two vehicles, 16 mobile phones, two units of oil tank depth gauges, three seals from various companies and other items related to the misappropriation activity.

Ramli said investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved with the syndicate and to what extent the illegal activity has spread.

The suspects are being remanded for seven days and the case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust. - Bernama