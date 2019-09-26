Cops nab 16 suspected extremist militants in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division arrested 16 suspected militants, including a woman, in operations in six states, said its Principal Assistant Director DCP Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

The suspects comprised three Malaysians, 12 Indonesians and an Indian and were detained between July 10 and Sept 25 in Sabah, Selangor, Sarawak, Penang, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur.

“We believe that the 10 suspects detained in Penang, Johor, and Klang Valley were active on social media in recruiting for Islamic State (IS) and spreading Salafi jihadi (transnational religious-political ideology) teachings.

“One of the locals detained planned to launch attacks against politicians and non-Muslims in the country. The suspect wanted to attack non-Muslims because he believed the non-Muslims ‘disrespected’ Islamic teachings and the Malay community,” Ayob told a media conference at Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

On the IS suspected militants arrested in Sabah and Sarawak, Ayob said the operation was a follow-up to police’s earlier operation in Sabah in May.

“We believe one of the suspects was helping Indonesian Islamic State militants to smuggle them to southern Philippines via Sabah and then launch attacks in there,” he said.

Ayob added that another suspect, a 38-year-old Indian woman, was detained on Aug 2 for collecting funds for a suspected terrorist group called “Sikh for Justice (SFJ)”.

The group was banned by India in 2019 after it was declared an unlawful association following consultations with the Sikh community.

“Our investigation revealed that she has collected and channelled funds to the group. She was arrested under the Immigration Act and has since been deported to her home country as she is also wanted by the Indian authorities, ” he said.

The remaining suspects were detained in the other states.

Ayob said the Indonesian suspects had been in the country for about two to three years and were working as labourers.

All the suspects were arrested for offences related to terrorism and will be investigated in accordance with the procedures under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.