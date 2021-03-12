Cops nab 2 illegal money-lenders in Kulim

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested two members of an illegal money-lending syndicate in a raid at a house in Taman Kemuning, Kulim in Kedah on Tuesday (March 9).

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A.A. Anbalagan said the duo, aged 20 and 24 were nabbed in the raid at 2.30pm on illegal money-lending activities during an operation dubbed ‘Op Vulture’ after receiving a complaint from a loan-shark victim.

“The victim borrowed RM30,000 from the syndicate in 2019 after he saw an online loan advertisement on Facebook. But, he only received RM24,900 through a bank transfer after deduction of the processing fees and the victim was told to pay up RM31,700 within a year.

“On Nov 3, last year, the victim was unable to make the payment on time and contacted the suspect for a discussion. The syndicate members agreed to reduce the payment and the victim paid an additional RM9,000,” he said in a press conference here today.

Anbalagan said, however, the suspects began contacting the victim asking for the extra sum to be settled and threatened to disturb his family if the victim fails to pay.

During the raid, police also seized three mobile phones, 20 copies of borrowers identity cards, company documents, loan agreements, bank debit cards, a cheque, and several photographs of the borrowers.

“Based on the investigations, the suspects’ operation was to humiliate borrowers who fail to repay their loans by posting their pictures on social media or pasting their pictures at their residential areas,” he added.

He said the syndicate, which has networks in northern Peninsula Malaysia, had been active over four years and was offering loans to those in need especially traders badly impacted by Covid-19.

Police are investigating further to trace the mastermind as well as the remaining syndicate members, he said, adding the 24-year-old suspect has four previous convictions.

Both suspects were remanded under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951. — Bernama