Cops nab 30 members of Gang 24 in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 30 members of Gang 24, or Gee Leng Hor, including two women in a raid around Kulai, Johor, here today.

Bukit Aman CID director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed said all suspects, aged between 17 and 40 years, were arrested in a five-hour operation, which began at midnight.

“During the raid, several suspects were in the midst of gambling and police seized over RM100,000 in cash,” he said in a press conference in Bukit Aman, here today.

According to Huzir, the raid was conducted on Gang 24 following a seven-minute and 25 seconds video footage of a man known as ‘Sunny Coco’ claiming to be one of the members of the group was leaked.

“The man in the video has since fled to China before the video went viral on social media, and members of the public with information on secret societies can contact the police at the nearest station,” he said. - Bernama