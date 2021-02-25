Cops nab 31, including four Chinese nationals in online gambling raid

HULU LANGAT, Feb 24: Police have arrested 31 individuals, including four Chinese national women, on suspicion of being involved in an illegal online gambling call centre and online bogus auction in a raid in Hulu Langat, here this afternoon.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob (pix, right) said the police acted on the information channeled by the public and raided a house in Taman Hulu Langat Jaya, adding that the syndicate was believed to have been operating for the past month.

“The house is believed to be rented by the syndicate and each member of the syndicate is paid a salary of about RM3,000 a month,” he told reporters here, noting that the police believed that the syndicate have generated RM2 million in profits from their illicit activities.

The syndicate was believed to be targeting Chinese nationals, masterminded by an individual who is still at large.

Zainuddin said all suspects who are in their 20s were brought to the Kajang District Police Headquarters for processing and further investigations.

The case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he said.

Police urged premises owners to take precautions when accepting tenants as they could be involved in activities that are against the law.

“The public is also encouraged to provide information to the police if they encounter suspicious activities in their area,“ he added.- Bernama