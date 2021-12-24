Cops nab 5 men, seize 142.3kg ganja worth RM355,785 in Seberang Perai

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have crippled a ganja (cannabis) trafficking syndicate following the arrest of five men and seizure of 142.3 kilogrammes of drugs worth RM355,785 in six raids around Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) here recently.

SPT district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said acting on surveillance and intelligence since last month, the suspects, aged between 30 and 52, were detained in an operation launched from Dec 17 until Dec 22.

“In the first raid at 4.30 pm on Dec 17 at a house in Seberang Jaya, a man was arrested with six compressed packs of ganja weighing 5.2 kg worth RM12,907.50 before another residence in Bukit Mertajam was raided and two more suspects were nabbed.

“Police seized 20 packs of ganja weighing 18.9 kg worth RM47,197.50 from the duo and and went on to raid another shoplot, in Sungai Semambu here, which is the syndicate’s store to keep drugs, where ganja weighing 39.6 kg (RM99,122.50) were seized, ” he told a press conference here today.

He said police then arrested another man at a house in Seberang Jaya and seized 53 small packets of ganja weighing 1.1 kg worth RM2, 750 before raiding another house in Permatang Pauh where compressed packs of ganja weighing 54.6 kg (RM136.442.50) were seized.

Shafee said the last raid was at Permatang Pauh, during which a man was nabbed with 23 kg of ganja 23 kg worth RM57,363 and the suspect was believed to be waiting for customers to supply the drugs.

The suspects are being remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama