KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested seven members of the ‘Didek’ gang who are suspected of robbery, extortion and breaking into shops around the Ampang Jaya district from Nov 26 to Nov 29.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said all seven locals were detained as part of a special operation conducted around Kuala Lumpur and Ampang Jaya during that period by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ampang Jaya police headquarters.

“The suspects are aged between 27 and 42 and all their urine tests returned positive for Methamphetamine.

“All seven have records related to drug and criminal offences, and two of them were previously sentenced under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 and the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Farouk said police also seized two cars, two knives, a packet of drugs suspected to be syabu and a pill suspected to be ‘Erimin 5’ and mobile phones.

He said that with the arrest of the seven, police believe they have managed to solve an extortion case, four robberies and two store break-ins in Ampang Jaya district and its surrounding areas.-Bernama