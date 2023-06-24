Cops nab 77 individuals over forex investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 77 individuals suspected of being involved in an online foreign exchange (forex) scam syndicate operating from a shop lot in the Klang Valley yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor (pix) said the suspects comprised 43 men and 34 women, aged between 17 and 37, and they targeted local and foreign investors.

“Initial investigations revealed that the online forex scam trading was conducted through a website. Police also seized 35 computers, 29 laptops, a tablet, 20 mobile phones and 38 worker passes.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420/120 of the Penal Code. All the suspects have been remanded for a day from June 23 for further investigations,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Amihizam urged the public to check bank accounts and telephone numbers at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ first before making any payment to avoid being cheated.

The public can contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997, Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222, Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21460584/0585 or any nearby police station on any suspected crime or fraudulent activities. -Bernama