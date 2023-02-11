Cops nab 97 in raid on Pangkor Island vacation home used as call centre

IPOH: Police have arrested 96 foreigners and one local man believed to be involved in promoting non-existent online investment schemes during a raid on a vacation home used as a call centre on Pangkor Island.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said that in the Oct 31 raid, police also seized three laptops, 120 mobile phones, two modems, two notebooks and RM51,254 cash.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the premises housed 65 Vietnamese men, 29 Vietnamese women, two Chinese nationals and a local man. They are all aged between 20 and 47.

“All the suspects were detained on suspicion of being involved in non-existent online investment schemes,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects had checked into the premises on the day of the raid, adding that some of the foreigners had valid passports while others had entered the country illegally.

“The local man arrested is 24, jobless and has no criminal records,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. -Bernama