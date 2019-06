GEORGE TOWN: Penang Police have busted a heroin and ecstasy pill distribution syndicate following the arrest of a 23-year-old local man and seizure of various drugs worth RM718,700 during two raids last Saturday.

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said during the more than one-hour operation, police arrested the suspect at the roadside of Seberang Jaya area before carrying out the second raid in his rented house at Simpang Ampat, Nibong Tebal near here following a two-week surveillance and intelligence work.

“Following the arrest, police seized 38,904 gm of heroin; 4,500 ecstasy pills and 810 gm of heroin base at the rented garden-type terrace house,” he said in a press conference here today. Also present was Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief, ACP Maidu Abu Bakar.

He said the investigation found the suspect had been obtaining his drug supply from a syndicate in a large quantity before re-packing and distributing to drugs runners around the state.

The unemployed man was suspected to be involved in the distribution of the drug activities in the past six months and moved from one area to another area to avoid detection by the police, he added.

Narensagaran said based on the investigation, the suspect had just rented the house a month ago and used the premises to store and repack drugs before selling to buyers.

He explained the suspect was believed to be living in luxury and able to rent houses in high-end luxury residences such as condominiums, and gated and guarded housing areas to prevent his drug trafficking activities tracked.

“Police also confiscated a Honda Civic car belonging to the suspect, and the suspect has been remanded for seven days for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said, adding that the seized drugs could be used by 100,000 drug addicts. — Bernama