JOHOR BARU: Police arrested a Singaporean man and a local woman yesterday in connection with a case where the prime suspect, ‘Boy Setan’, was believed to have used a drone to smuggle drugs into Singapore.

Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 41-year-old Singaporean man, who is an accomplice of ‘Boy Setan’, was arrested at a condominium in the city while the 23-year-old woman, who is the girlfriend of ‘Boy Setan’, was arrested together with ‘Boy Setan’ at a condominium in Taman Mount Austin here.

“Yesterday (June 23), the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters, in collaboration with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), successfully detained a Singaporean man known as ‘Boy Setan’, who is wanted in connection with the case of smuggling drugs into Singapore using a drone, at a condominium in Taman Mount Austin here.

“Investigations revealed ‘Boy Setan’ and his accomplice to be positive for methamphetamine use and both are also wanted by the authorities in Singapore in connection with criminal and drug cases,” he told reporters today.

Ayob Khan said that based on the records obtained, ‘Boy Setan’ and his accomplice are also members of a secret society known as ‘Salakau’ or ‘Geng 369’ in Singapore and that, following their arrest, police seized 37 Ecstasy pills, 13.6 grammes of syabu and 2.4 grammes of heroin and all worth an estimated RM2,590.

He said the woman did not have any criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

He said all three are currently under remand until July 7 and that ‘Boy Setan’ and his accomplice would be investigated under Section 15(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the woman would be investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 together with Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Ramli Din confirmed that the 40-year-old ‘Boy Setan’ had been arrested by a team of officers and personnel from the Johor NCID based on information and intelligence conducted.

Two days ago, Ayob Khan told press conference that ‘Boy Setan’, whose real name is Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said, was also wanted by the Singapore authorities for drug offences.

On Saturday (June 20), police arrested two Singaporean men for using a drone to smuggle drugs into Singapore from Malaysia.

According to the SPF and CNB, flight data taken from one of the suspects’ telephone showed that the drone was flown from Kranji, Singapore to Johor Baru and back to Kranji again.

Based on that information, Singapore police also arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-man for further investigations. — Bernama