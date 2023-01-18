Cops nab couple after 130km high-speed chase

JOHOR BAHRU: A couple, trying to avoid inspection, led police on a 130-kilometre (km) high-speed chase before being nabbed early this morning.

Johor Bahru Selatan (JBS) District Police chief ACP Raub Selamat said that in the 11.30 pm incident, police personnel on patrol spotted the 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, who were in a Proton Persona vehicle parked at the Adda Height recreation area, behaving suspiciously.

“When they approached the vehicle, the suspects reversed the car and crashed into a police multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) before speeding off, with police in hot pursuit.

“A total of six MPVs from the JBS police headquarters (IPD) and four MPVs from the Johor Bahru Utara IPD also assisted in the chase, which ended at KM76.6 of the Johor Bahru-Ayer Hitam highway where the couple was arrested,” he said in a statement today.

Raub said that based on preliminary investigation, the couple is believed to have fled because they were alone in the car and shocked when they saw the police patrol car approaching them, adding that police also seized the Proton Persona, a handphone and RM168 cash.

“They have been ordered by the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court to be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for four days from today,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for driving recklessly).

Earlier, a one minute and 15-second video clip had gone viral on Facebook depicting the incident involving several police cars in hot pursuit of a Proton Persona in Jalan Skudai here. - Bernama