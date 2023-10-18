Cops nab couple for alleged abuse of seven-year-old in Pulai

JOHOR BAHRU: A pair of lovers was arrested for allegedly abusing a seven-year-old boy at a house in Pulai here on Friday (Oct 13).

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the victim is the son of the 37-year-old man, whose girlfriend is 39.

“The complainant, who is a woman, reported that she received information that the victim was in the bathroom of the house and appeared frail and severely malnourished.

“Police then brought the victim to the police station. There were signs of physical abuse on the victim’s body, including old injuries. Both suspects were apprehended after a police report was filed at 4.13pm last Friday,“ he said when contacted last night.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim had stopped schooling and was living with his biological father and his father’s girlfriend, Rahmat said, adding that the victim is receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here and is in stable condition.

He said both suspects have been remanded for a week until Oct 19 and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama