Cops nab couple for gun, drugs possession in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The police have arrested a husband and wife, as well as seized drugs worth RM30,900, along with a revolver and five bullets, in two raids in Gelugor, here on Feb 23.

Northeast district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong said police, acting on information as well as intelligence, arrested a 46-year-old man in an area below an apartment at 11.45 pm and seized two packets of syabu weighing 51 grammes (g), worth RM5,100.

“The man led police to the apartment he rented with his 43-year-old wife, where they arrested the woman and seized two batches of syabu, weighing 97 g and 460 g respectively, which had a combined worth of RM25,800. The total worth of drugs seized in the two raids was RM30,900.

“Upon further inspection in the apartment, police found a .38 S&W Special CTG revolver and five live bullets, which were sent for ballistic testing to detect if it (the revolver) was ever used for criminal activities,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

He said that police also found that the couple had been actively carrying out trafficking activities since the middle of last year. They are believed to have obtained drug supplies from a network of syndicates, before repackaging them and selling them to customers around the district, and all the seized drugs are sufficient for 3,040 addicts.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said that police arrested a 33-year-old man, and seized 5,264 g of cannabis, worth RM13,160, during an inspection of a Perodua Bezza car, here, at 9.50 pm on Feb 24.

“As a result of our investigation, we seized five packages of dried cannabis leaves in the car belonging to the man, who is an online dealer. The investigation found that the suspect had been active in drug trafficking activities since the middle of last year,” he added. - Bernama