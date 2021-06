KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a couple and seized various types of drugs weighing over six kilogrammes (kg) and estimated to be worth RM333,883 at two separate locations around the capital yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) deputy chief Supt Mohd Shokri Abdullah said in a statement that they detained the couple, aged 35 and 19, in a Toyota Vios vehicle in the parking lot of a residence in Jalan Metro Pudu at about 3.50pm.

He said that upon inspecting the vehicle, police found what is believed to be MDMA drugs weighing 461 grammes and 1.8 litres of liquid MDMA as well as RM650 cash.

“Further investigations led police to the second raid on a house in Taman Mastiara here. Police seized drugs believed to be ketamine weighing 5.19 kg, MDMA powder weighing 328 grammes, 11.25 litres of liquid MDMA, 52 Ecstasy pills and 34 Erimin 5 pills,“ he said today.

He said initial investigation found that the suspects had rented the house for four months at RM1,800 a month and added that both tested positive for ketamine and had no criminal records.

“The suspects have been remanded until June 23 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty upon conviction,“ he said.

He said that with the arrest, police have busted drug trafficking activities, masterminded by locals, which had been active for the past three months in the Klang Valley. — Bernama