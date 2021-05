SIBU: Police managed to arrest a couple, who hid drugs in premixed coffee boxes, behind a post-office building here on May 17.

A police team observing the suspicious movements of the couple, both aged 32, closed in on them at 1 pm and found several packs of crystals believed to be syabu weighing over two kilogrammes in boxes labelled as premixed coffee.

“The drugs are estimated to be worth RM151,236 and the couple has been detained for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (for drug trafficking),” he said, when contacted yesterday.

According to him, the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department here obtained early information about the couple’s movements from Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur and sent a team to the area the couple was operating from before making the bust.

“There has been no confession yet by the couple regarding the seized items and they are now being held at the Sungai Merah police station here for further action,” he said.-BERNAMA