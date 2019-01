SERDANG: Police have nabbed two drug traffickers who were using a taxi to transport drugs at Seri Kembangan, here on Monday.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the suspects, in their 30s and 40s, were believed to have been distributing drugs in Serdang for at least six months.

“Some 1kg of syabu was seized during the arrest. The estimated value of the drugs seized was between RM150,000 and RM200,000,“ he told reporters at the Serdang district police headquarters today.

“The suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and both had previous records for drugs and other criminal charges.”

They have been remanded until Jan 21.

In a separate case, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug distribution.

Ismadi said the suspect would be held for around 60 days to assist investigations by the police and the Home Ministry. The suspect was being held under Section 3 (1) of the Dangerous Drug Acts (Special Preventive Measures) 1985.