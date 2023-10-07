Cops nab duo including Thai national, seized Yaba pills worth RM300,000

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police detained a local man and a Thai national and seized 30,000 Yaba pills worth RM300,000 in front of an eatery near Kampung Padang Licin Gual Periuk in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas on Sunday.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said police spotted a white Perodua Myvi in a suspicious manner by the roadside before two suspects tried to escape in the incident at 8.15 pm.

“Both men were arrested after a scuffle. Upon further checks in the car, a black plastic packet containing 30,000 Yaba pills was found.

“The first urine test found the Thai man positive for methamphetamine while the local man has three previous convictions,” he said in a statement today.

Police also seized a Honda Wave motorcycle with a Thai registration plate, he said.

The case is being investigated under Sections 39B and 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952. -Bernama