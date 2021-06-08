Cops nab five foreigners for alleged prostitution activities in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Five foreigners, including two men, have been arrested around Klang over the past two weeks on suspicion of being involved in prostitution activities.

Klang Utara District Police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said police detained three Bangladeshis - a woman and two men - in their 30s when they raided a premises in Batu 5, Jalan Meru on May 21.

“They are believed to have been carrying out prostitution activities for the past two to three months by targeting foreigners in the area,” she said in a statement today.

She said that in the second raid, which was conducted on a shophouse in Jalan Pekan Baru on June 5, police arrested two Vietnamese women, aged 19 and 20, on suspicion of using the WeChat application to carry out prostitution activities.

“They are believed to have carried out the immoral activity for the past two to three months,” she said, adding that both cases are being investigated under Section 372B of the Penal Code, Section 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act as well as Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act. — Bernama