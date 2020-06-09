Cops nab five more Kepong Vasu Gang members

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have nabbed five more members of the Kepong Vasu Gang, who have been active in committing shop break-ins and vehicle thefts in the Klang Valley, in two raids in Kepong, here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the arrests of the five foreign men were related to earlier arrests of eight gang members last week.

He added one of the suspects previously arrested had admitted that he had sold stolen cigarettes obtained after breaking into a shop.

“Police also seized 350 boxes of cigarettes and the suspects have been remanded for four days to assist investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement, here today.

In a separate development, police detained a 40-year-old local man for allegedly stealing 12 mobile phones of various models from a supermarket in Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect was picked up at his house in Lembah Subang during a raid at around 4.30pm.

“During the initial investigation, the suspect confessed to stealing the mobile phones from a shop at a supermarket in Kelana Jaya.

“Police also seized all the mobile phones and collected evidence to facilitate in the investigation,” he said, adding the suspect has 12 previous records for drugs and eight for thefts.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect had been remanded for four days under Section 380 of the Penal Code and further investigations were still being conducted to determine if the suspect had been involved in other cases in the district. - Bernama