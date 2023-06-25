Cops nab foreign woman in connection with man’s murder in Ayer Tawar

IPOH: Police arrested a foreign woman who is believed to have slashed the head of an acquaintance, who was found dead in an oil palm estate near a sawmill in Ayer Tawar, Manjung yesterday.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police received a call regarding the discovery of a 38-year-old man’s body at 5.15 pm yesterday.

“Preliminary investigation at the crime scene found that the man was found unconscious, lying on the ground with several slash wounds on his body,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also found several items, including two iron rods for hooking palm oil bunches, an iron rod and a net to collect palm fruit, a towel and a motorcycle belonging to the victim near the body.

He added that police then arrested the woman in the Ayer Tawar area at about 3.30 am today and she has been remanded until July 1 to assist in investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Yusri said the post-mortem carried out today found that the cause of death was due to profuse bleeding as a result of slash wounds from a sharp weapon and a slash wound to the head.

He urged those with information to contact senior investigating officer ASP Mohd Azalan Ab Karim of the Manjung District Police Headquarters at 019-3927837 to assist in the investigation. - Bernama