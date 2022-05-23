Cops nab foreigner for kidnap attempt on boy

KUANTAN: Police arrested a Myanmar national for attempting to kidnap a four-year-old boy from the compound of the child’s house in a village at Batu 3, Jalan Gambang here yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the attempt by the 30-year-old suspect was foiled by members of the public who chased him upon hearing the screams of the child’s mother and then handed him over to the police.

He said according to the child’s mother, the suspect approached her house while she was outside watering her the plants, while her son, the youngest of seven siblings, was playing in the house compound.

“The suspect was said to have covered the boy’s face with a white cloth and was able to flee with the boy about 200 metres away before he was apprehended by the public,” he said in a statement here today.

The victim is reported to have not suffered any injuries while the suspect is believed to have entered the country illegally three months ago. - Bernama