Cops nab foreigner suspected of raping autistic teen

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a 23-year-old foreigner suspected to have raped an autistic girl, NST reports.

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspect was arrested in Tanah Merah soon after police received a report from the victim on Thursday.

“In the 2.30pm operation, police found the 16-year-od girl who claimed that she was brought to Kelantan by a foreigner claiming to be a Quran teacher.

“The girl said she was brought to Tanah Merah by the suspect whom she had known via WhatsApp. She boarded a bus from Skudai to Tanah Merah on Aug 13.

“Between Aug 14 to 18, the girl claimed she had been raped by the suspect several times,“ he reportedly said yesterday.

Zaki said the girl was later sent to the Tanah Merah Hospital for a medical check-up.