Cops nab four men, seized drugs worth over RM400,000

IPOH: Police arrested four local men for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities and seized various types of drugs worth RM440,550 during a raid at Jalan Ban, Tanjung Piandang, near Parit Buntar, Friday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a team raided a car and arrested all suspects, aged between 19 and 41, at 10 am.

“Upon checking the car, police found drugs believed to be ganja, weighing 5,462 grammes, worth about RM17,050.

“Following the arrest, we searched the area and found a bag by the roadside containing 6,416 grammes of WY (yaba) pills and 2,084 grammes of methamphetamine, worth about RM423,500, at around 3.30 pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Yusri said those arrested tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and methamphetamine, and have previous criminal records.

He said the suspects were believed to have been active in trafficking drugs since June, and the drugs seized could be used by about 47,000 addicts.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days until Sept 7 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. - Bernama