Cops nab four mule account holders of scam syndicates

BALIK PULAU: Penang police have arrested four men who allegedly served as mule account holders for several syndicates which cheated their victims of hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

The Barat Daya district police headquarters said the four suspects, aged between 29 and 43, were arrested separately in Bayan Lepas and Georgetown on the island and Simpang Ampat on the mainland yesterday.

“Investigations show that the four men were involved with several scam syndicates which deceived their victims by posing as insurance agents and police officers and promoting non-existent online loans.

“The suspects are believed to have been involved in cases reported in 2017, 2020 and 2023. The losses suffered by the victims were between RM2,725 and RM238,889.21,“ it said in a statement today.

The suspects have been remanded for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama