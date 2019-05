GEORGE TOWN: The police detained four men believed to be secret society members during an operation at an entertainment center at Jalan Dr Lim Chwee Leong, here early today.

They were detained in Integrated Operation by a police team from the Penang Police Headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7), the Customs Department and the Penang City Council (MBPP).

Penang CID chief Datuk Zainol Samah said about 200 visitors at the entertainment centre were examined in the operation which began at 1 am, and four of them had tattoos of symbols believed to be linked to illegal organisations.

“Four men aged 22 to 26 were arrested to assist in investigations under Section 52 (3) of the Societies Act 1966,“ he said here tonight.

In addition, MBPP seized various electronic equipment used at the entertainment centre, as it was found operating at the premises without a license. — Bernama