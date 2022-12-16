Cops nab housewife suspected of fleeing with handbag containing cash, jewellery

TANAH MERAH: Kelantan police nabbed a housewife for allegedly stealing a handbag containing cash and gold jewellery belonging to a businesswoman at a market here on Tuesday (Dec 13).

Tanah Merah District Police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said in the 5 pm incident, the victim was packing up to close her grocery store when she realised that her handbag placed under the sales rack was missing.

“A closed circuit television (CCTV) camera at a nearby shop showed a woman, in her 30s, had entered the victim’s shop and left with the handbag containing RM1,500 cash, three gold necklaces, two gold bracelets and various important documents worth about RM21,000,” he told a press conference at the District Police Headquarters (IPD ) here today.

The suspect, who is married and has two children aged eight and 11, was arrested near her home in Kampung Salor, Kota Bharu at 8 pm on Wednesday (Dec 14).

“A preliminary investigation found that the suspect had sold the stolen gold items to a jeweller in Kota Bharu.

“The suspect has been remanded for four days until Dec 18 and the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft,“ he said. - Bernama