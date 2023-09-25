Cops nab Indonesian man, seize drugs worth over RM1.9m

KUALA SELANGOR: Police arrested an Indonesian man and seized 60.3 kilogramme (kg) of drugs believed to be syabu and esctasy worth over RM1.9 million during a raid at a fishermen’s jetty in Sungai Buloh, Jeram here on Sept 22.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said the raid was conducted at 2.30 am after being tipped off by members of the public about the 21-year-old suspect’s suspicious activities at the jetty.

“We sent our enforcement team to the spot and arrested the suspect who was believed to be in the process of shipping drugs to neighbouring countries.

“The police also seized 56 plastic packets labelled as Chinese tea but believed to contain syabu, weighing 58.9kg worth RM1.85 million and a plastic bag containing 3,500 ecstasy pills weighing 1.4kg worth RM59,000 in the bushes near the jetty,” he told a press conference here today.

Ramli said the suspect probably used the bushes at the jetty to store the drugs before smuggling them by boat for the Indonesian market by sea.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect had entered the country on Sept 13 using a tourist visa while the suspect also tested positive for syabu.

“The suspect will be remanded for six days and investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. -Bernama