Cops nab jobless duo, seize RM849,192 worth of drugs

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested two unemployed men believed to be involved in a drug trafficking syndicate and seized various types of drugs worth RM849,192 when they raided a rented house in Taman Johor Jaya, here, on Tuesday (March 14).

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the two men, aged 32 and 38, were arrested by a team from the Johor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department between 5 pm and 9 pm.

Following that, police seized various types of drugs, including 21.27 kilogrammes of syabu, 727 grammes of ecstasy powder and 554 grammes of ketamine.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to rent a house in a gated and guarded area for storing the drugs. This syndicate distributes the drugs in small packets, which are believed to be for the local market like entertainment outlets,” he told a media conference at the Johor Police Headquarters here today.

Kamarul Zaman said it is believed that the drugs were sold for between RM150 and RM350 per packet.

He said police also confiscated two vehicles - a Toyota Vellfire and a Proton Saga - a motorcycle, a watch and RM1,730 cash, with the total value amounting to RM160,430.

He said the two men, one of whom tested positive for ketamine, have been remanded for a week from Wednesday (March 15) under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama