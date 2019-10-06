Cops nab jobless man in convenience store robberies

LANGKAWI: Police arrested a jobless man believed to have been involved in a spate of robberies around the island, early today.

Langkawi police chief, Supt. Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 44-year-old suspect was nabbed by a police team at 2.15am near a petrol station in Jalan Padang Matsirat.

“The suspect admitted being involved in the robbery at a convenience store in Jalan Kelibang on Saturday with losses estimated at RM260.

“He also admitted being involved in three other robberies at 24-hour convenience stores in the district,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Police seized several items such as clothes, trousers, a small knife, headgear, gloves, backpack and shoes believed to have been used by the suspect to commit the robberies.

Mohd Iqbal said the suspect who had a previous record for fighting, was being remanded for seven days from today for further investigation. — Bernama