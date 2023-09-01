Cops nab local man, seize firecrackers worth RM222,691 in Senai

KULAI: Police arrested a local man and seized 8,217 units of various types of firecrackers worth about RM222,691 during a raid on a shophouse at Jalan Seelong Jaya, Senai yesterday.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the 25-year-old suspect was nabbed at 4.30 pm for allegedly selling firecrackers without a permit.

“The man was unable to produce any documents and failed to adhere to the conditions set for his business license.

“The suspect is being remanded for three days until Wednesday (Jan 11),” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosive Substance Act 1957. - Bernama