Cops nab local pimp, 10 Thai women for offering sex services

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man was arrested along with 10 Thai women, believed to be offering sex services, during a raid mounted on a condominium in Jalan Pudu Ulu, here, at 5 pm today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the women, aged between 24 and 32, were believed to have been carrying out the activity since last month.

"The 39-year-old man acted as a middleman by receiving a commission of RM50 for each customer he brought in and they are believed to advertise their services through social media applications such as WeChat," he said during a press conference here.

He said all the detainees were taken to the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters for further investigations under Section 372A/ 372B of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1963.

On another development, he said the police had opened an investigation paper on the black flag issue under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act, Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The movement urges the people on social media to fly a black flag as a sign of frustration with the government.-Bernama