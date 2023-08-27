Cops nab lorry driver over illegal purchase of subsidised diesel

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a lorry driver in connection with the illegal purchase of subsidised diesel in the Seri Purnama industrial estate here.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that in an operation at 5.15 pm on Friday, a team from the General Operations Force intercepted the lorry, which was suspected of collecting subsidised diesel from petrol stations in the area.

The 42-year-old driver, who has a criminal record under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, was arrested, he said.

Police subsequently seized a hose of equipment, including an Asahi Gear Pump Motor, an Egna 3 Phase Induction Motor, and six units of high-pressure hose.

“Four units of Chikara Spring hose, two empty static tanks, a Daihatsu lorry worth RM40,000, and a static tank containing 5,000 litres of diesel were also confiscated, with the seizures worth a total of RM125,415,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said the case was being investigated by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama