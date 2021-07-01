Cops nab lorry driver, seize 275kg of ketum leaves in Pendang

PENDANG: A 42-year-old man was detained after police found 275 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves worth over RM4,000 in the lorry he was driving at Kampung Sawa Kechik here, last Tuesday.

Pendang district police chief, DSP Arriz Sham Hamezah said the man was detained at 7.30am following public tip off.

“We found 55 black plastic packets filled with ketum leaves which were hidden under other boxes in the lorry.

“A check found that the man had bought the lorry from a courier company in Penang.

“The suspect is believed to have been paid between RM200 and RM250 for each delivery to Bukit Mertajam, Penang,” he told reporters here, today.

“Subsequently, police detained a 48-year-old man who was believed to have supplied the ketum leaves to the suspect.

“He was detained in front of a house in the same village,” he said adding the ketum leaves were supplied to the suspect at RM15 per kg.

This is the third delivery the suspect has made since becoming active three months ago and both the suspects were remanded four days from yesterday under Section 31 (1) of the Poisons Act 1952, he added.

Arriz Sham said the police would tighten inspections especially on courier lorries to prevent transportation and delivery of unlawful items including ketum leaves and drugs. — Bernama