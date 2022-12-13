Cops nab lovers over alleged dumping of newborn

JOHOR BAHRU: A couple was arrested to assist in the investigation following the discovery of a dead newborn baby girl dumped in a ditch at Kampung Melayu Pandan here on Sunday.

Seri Alam acting police chief DSP Dr Mohd Roslan Mohd Tahir in a statement said police received information on the discovery of the baby with an umbilical cord still attached, from a 33-year-old local woman at 11.50 am.

Acting on the information, the local man and woman, lovers aged 28 and 27 who worked as factory operators, were nabbed at 1.30pm.

“We seized a purple t-shirt and a green sarong cloth that had stains suspected to be blood,” he said, adding that various medications and two mobile phones were also seized from the lovers.

According to Mohd Roslan, investigations found that both suspects did not possess any criminal records. The baby’s body was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. The suspects have been remanded for four days beginning tomorrow. - Bernama