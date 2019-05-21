Cops nab man believed to have stabbed 10-year-old girl

KAJANG: Police have detained a man who is believed to have stabbed a 10-year-old girl at her home in Bandar

Sungai Long on Saturday.

In the 3.40am incident, the victim was asleep in her room when the man, believed to be drunk, entered the house.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the man who was armed with a knife entered the victim’s house and to her room before stabbing her on the chest.

“She sustained serious injuries. The victim’s father was sleeping during the incident.

“The father was alerted once she started screaming in pain and the suspect escaped abandoning his motorbike in front of the house,” said Ahmad Dzaffir.

The girl was then rushed by her family to Kajang Hospital.

She was reported to be stable.

Police subsequently initiated an operation and nabbed the man near Batu 9 area in Kajang around 3.30pm on Sunday.

He has been remanded for six days to facilitate police investigations into the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.