Cops nab man for allegedly slashing family members

KOTA TINGGI: Police today arrested a man after he allegedly slashed four of his family members with a parang at a house in Kampung Sedili Kecil, Kuala Sedili, here on Thursday.

Kota Tinggi District Police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the suspect, 38, who works in a pineapple farm, was arrested at Jalan Persiaran Indahpura 4, Kulai at 11.50 am today.

“The man also tested positive for Methamphetamine. He will be remanded for seven days until next Wednesday (April 27) under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Kota Tinggi Magistrate’s Court to assist in investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Hussin said the case would be investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

On Saturday (April 16), Hussin was reported to have said that police were tracking down a man for allegedly slashing and seriously injuring his wife, who is in her 30s, mother-in-law (50s), sister-in-law (30s) and 16-year-old brother-in-law with a parang while breaking fast at 7.11 pm on Thursday (April 14). — Bernama