Cops nab man for allegedly stealing money from former employer

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly breaking a safe deposit box and stealing money from his former employer at a furniture factory in Taman Tan Sri Yaakob here, two days ago.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the man was arrested in Taman Daya here at 2.30pm yesterday, less than 24 hours after the incident, following a report from the factory owner.

“In his report, the 50-year-old factory owner said he realised that the money was missing from the broken safe deposit box at around 6.30pm, on March 10.

“There were only coins left in the box while mixed banknotes estimated at RM200,000 were missing, believed stolen,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi said during the investigation, the suspect has admitted to stealing RM35,000 from the safe deposit box, of which RM25,000 was used to repay ‘Ah Long’ debts and the rest was for gambling.

He said the police also seized a mobile phone and RM650 in cash from the suspect.

The man has been remanded until Sunday for further investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama