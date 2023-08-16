Cops nab man in Johor after allegedly stabbing girlfriend in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who fled after being suspected of stabbing his girlfriend in an incident in Bukit Antarabangsa here on Aug 6, was arrested by police in Bandar Dato Onn, Johor yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 41-year-old suspect was nabbed by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters in the compound of Sultan Iskandar Mosque in Bandar Dato Onn Johor Bahru at 5 pm on Aug 15.

“The suspect, who is unemployed, has two previous convictions and a negative drug urine test. He is remanded for four days until Aug 19.

“The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing injury using a weapon,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident at 2.52 am, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend at the parking lot of a condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa and sustained injuries to her abdomen and left arm after she told him she wanted to break-up with him.

“During the incident, the victim was in her car when the suspect approached and punctured the tyre and smashed the windshield,” he said - Bernama