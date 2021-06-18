Cops nab man, parents to assist in probe into discovery of air pistol, live bullets

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a man and his parents to assist in investigations into the discovery of an air pistol and five live bullets hidden in their house in Kampung Pauh, Pasir Mas, near here, yesterday.

Pasir Mas District Police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said the 34-year-old man, his father, 68, and mother, 61, were detained by officers and personnel from the District Police Headquarters (IPD) Task Force and Pasir Mas Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division Intelligence and Operations Team at about 9.30pm.

“The three individuals were at home during the raid. While inspecting the back portion of the double-storey house, the personnel spotted a pearl white vase covered with a yellow-coloured plastic. Upon further investigation, police found one component of a firearm, a revolver-type air pistol and five live bullets,” he said when contacted today.

He said police also seized another component of a firearm, three mobile phones and two vehicles - a Suzuki Swift and Volkswagen.

“During preliminary interrogation, the 34-year-old man denied ownership of the air pistol and bullets as well as knowledge of their presence in the vase. All three were then arrested and taken to the Pasir Mas IPD, together with the seizures,” he said.

Mohd Nasaruddin said that further investigation revealed that the 34-year-old suspect, who worked as a trader of contraband cigarettes, rice and clothes, had 17 criminal records, including in drug cases.

He added that the case would be investigated under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama