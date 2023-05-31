Cops nab man suspected of killing elderly woman over unrequited love

PORT DICKSON: Police arrested a 45-year-old man suspected of causing the death of an elderly woman in a house at Batu 8 Jalan Pantai, Teluk Kemang on May 9.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed (pix) said the man was arrested at a house in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu on May 16, at about 12.05 am.

He said following the arrest, the investigation paper related to the death of the 67-year-old woman which was classified as sudden death has been reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Police also confiscated a mobile phone. The motive for the murder is unrequited love,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the investigation paper was referred to the Negeri Sembilan Deputy Public Prosecutor’s director who ordered the man to be charged under Section 302 and Section 411 of the Penal Code.

Aidi Sham said the suspect would be charged at the Port Dickson Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

It was reported that the woman was found unconscious in a room in the house and was pronounced dead by a medical assistant from the Port Dickson Hospital. -Bernama