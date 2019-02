KLANG: A 37-year-old man who is suspected of causing a stir by placing statues of Chinese and Hindu deities at a mosque in Pandamaran here was arrested by police on Sunday.

The suspect who lives a stone’s throw away from the Surau Sabilul Huda at Taman Pendamar Indah 1 is believed to be mentally unstable and influenced by deviant religious teachings.

He apparently told investigators that he had dreams that prompted him to place the deities at the mosque.

Klang South police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said personnel of a special task force from the district CID that was formed to solve the case raided a house not far from the mosque before arresting the jobless suspect at 6.15pm.

He said the suspect also tested positive for drug abuse and has two past criminal records – causing hurt in 1997 and theft in 2000.

“The suspect confessed to acting alone in both cases on Saturday and Wednesday. We do not discount the possibility of him suffering from mental health problems. With his arrest, police have solved both cases involving the said mosque,” Shamsul said.

He said police findings showed that the act was neither the work of individuals nor groups who were out desecrate places of worship or insult religions nor did it involve racial and religious sensitivities.

Police also learnt that the suspect had recently returned from a neighbouring country where he was working and had attended deviant religious teachings.

On Wednesday, a statue of the Chinese demi-god “Datuk Kong” was left at the same spot of the mosque, raising the ire of the mosque’s committee and worshippers.

It was later discovered that the statue was stolen from a shrine belonging to a 50-year-old man who lived with his family about 50m from the mosque.

The man lodged a police report on the disappearance for the statue.

On Saturday, in a similar occurrence, two small figurines of Hindu deities were left on the perimeter walls at the main entrance of the mosque.

Although the first incident raised the ire of members of the mosque, it was heart-warming to note that the close-knit multi-racial community in the residential area were quick to quash the incident as the work of mischevious individuals who were out to cause displeasure among residents.

On Sunday, Klang MP Charles Santiago pledged to install closed-circuit security cameras at the mosque to deter such incidents in future.