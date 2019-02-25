Cops nab man suspected of placing statues of deities at mosque (Updated)

KLANG: A 37-year-old man (pix) suspected of placing figurines of religious deities at a mosque in Pandamaran here was arrested on Sunday.

The man, who lives near Surau Sabilul Huda at Taman Pendamar Indah 1, is believed to be mentally unstable and influenced by deviant religious teachings.

He told investigators that he had dreams that prompted him to place the items at the mosque.

Klang South police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said a special task force raided his house at 6.15pm.

He said the suspect also tested positive for drug abuse and has two criminal records for causing hurt in 1997 and theft in 2000.

“The suspect confessed to acting alone in both cases on Saturday and Wednesday. With his arrest, police have solved both cases,“ Shamsul said.

He said police findings showed the act was neither the work of individuals nor groups who were out to desecrate places of worship or insult religions nor did it involve racial and religious sensitivities.

Police also learnt that the suspect had recently returned from a neighbouring country where he was working and had attended deviant religious teachings.

Shamsul commended the mosque committee and residents in the area for giving their full cooperation to the police and ensuring the matter was not blown out of proportion.

“I wish to compliment all those living in the area and also Klang MP Charles Santiago for working together to keep the harmony of the multi-races intact. It was heart-warming to see how well this was resolved without any animosity among them,“ he said.

Surau Sabilul Huda chairman Idris Mazlan commended police for their swift action in solving the case.

He said it was a small case but swelled into a serious issue after videos and news of it went viral on social media.

“I would not have wanted to lodge a police report as it was a minor case that we could have just ignored. But when it went viral, we were forced to make a police report.”

“We know the truth now. It was the work of a Muslim. This is very embarrassing. That is why in Islam, it is wrong to blindly judge and accuse anyone.”