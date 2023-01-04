Cops nab man threatening driver with iron rod in Pasir Gudang

PASIR GUDANG: Police arrested a local man to assist in the investigation for allegedly threatening another driver at a traffic light intersection here yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said a team of police have nabed the 35-year-old man at Pasir Putih area at 6.20 pm on March 31.

He said the incident took place when the man being dissatisfied with the behaviour of the victim, who had overtaken his vehicle before ramming into the victim’s car at about 2.15 pm.

“Both vehicles stopped on the side of the road before the suspect pulled out an iron bar and threatened to hit the victim. Checks showed the man had no criminal records,“ he said in a statement today.

The man has been remanded for four days beginning today and the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code. - Bernama