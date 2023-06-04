Cops nab man to help in probe into viral video of damaging property

IPOH: Police have nabbed a man to help in investigations related to a viral video on social media since yesterday, showing a man breaking a glass window of a house in Taman Pinji Indah here.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said following a police report that was lodged on Tuesday, the police found that the suspect is the complainant’s ex-husband.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and Section 447 of the Penal Code for committing criminal trespass.

Yahaya said police investigations yesterday led to the arrest of a 46-year-old local man at Taman Ipoh, here, who is believed to be responsible for this incident.

“Initial urine test results on the suspect found him positive for methamphetamine. The suspect will be in remand from today to help in investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yahaya said with the arrest of the suspect, the case has been resolved so the public is advised not to make any speculation related to the video that will affect police investigations as well as cause annoyance to the community.

Yesterday, police found a 25-second video that went viral on Twitter via the account ‘nan manjoi8715’ about a man committing the act at a house in Taman Pinji Indah. - Bernama