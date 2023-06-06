Cops nab man who hit woman driver on the head in Cameron Highlands

IPOH: The man who abused a female driver while travelling from Cameron Highlands to Tapah, as seen in a video which went viral on social media, was tracked down by police around Serdang in Selangor today.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 29-year-old suspect, a factory supervisor in Serdang, will be taken to the Tapah District police headquarters to assist in investigations under Section 323/506/501 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Yusri said a 24-year-old woman lodged a police report at 10 am today at the Saujana Utama police station in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, regarding the incident.

“Preliminary investigations found that the assault happened at 5.33 pm yesterday when the complainant was on her way down from Cameron Highlands to Tapah with her 17-year-old brother.

“In the incident, the complainant wanted to overtake a Proton Persona car but was unable to do so,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspect then showed obscene gestures.

He said that when the road became congested near the Lata Iskandar Resort, the suspect alighted from his vehicle and knocked on the complainant’s car window.

When she wound down her window, the suspect scolded the complainant and suddenly hit her on the head and uttered threatening words.

Mohd Yusri said the suspect was driving a car registered in the name of a woman, whose address is in Tanjung Karang, Selangor.

Earlier, a 59-second video clip went viral showing a man getting out of his car and knocking on the window of the vehicle behind him before scolding the female driver and hitting her on the head. - Bernama