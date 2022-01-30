Cops nab Myanmar man, seize 110 cartons of contraband cigarettes

IPOH: Police arrested a Myanmar man and seized 110 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth RM14,500 at a shop in Kamunting town, Bandar Kamunting, near Taiping, last night.

Taiping District Police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the 40-year-old suspect was held during an inspection by a team of personnel from the Kampung Acheh Marine and Kamunting police station at about 8pm.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted that he was the owner of all the seized items. Further checks found that the business licence of the grocery store was under his wife’s name,” he said in a statement today.

Osman said the suspect, who has one criminal record related to drugs, would be remanded until Wednesday under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.

-Bernama